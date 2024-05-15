Class IV employees to get interest-free loan for wheat

Yamunanagar, May 14
The Haryana Government has finally ecided to grant an interest-free loan of Rs 23,000 to all Class IV state government employees who wish to buy wheat for personal consumption during the 2024-25 financial year. The advance will be sanctioned by the drawing and disbursing officers concerned.
According to sources, a letter regarding the decision was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) on May 14.
The loan will be recovered through monthly instalments, to be fixed by the department concerned, so that a full recovery of the advance is made before the end of the financial year.
The employees were eagerly awaiting the approval to purchase wheat for their families. The letter is usually issued by April every year, so that the employees can purchase wheat during the harvesting season, which has almost come to an end now.
The Haryana Government had sanctioned Rs 22,000 last year, said sources.
