Class IV pupil dies in Gurugram private school

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 22

An 11-year-old girl, a student of a private school in Sector 64, died under suspicious circumstances on the school premises this morning.

The police said the entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras in which the girl was seen heading to her classroom on the first floor after attending the morning prayer. Before climbing the first stair, she felt dizzy and collapsed. The cause behind her death has not been ascertained even after the postmortem. The viscera sample has been preserved and will be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Bhondsi for examination. The girl was a class IV student and a resident of Sector 65, added the police.

In the CCTV footage, she was seen trying to get hold of the wall as soon as she felt dizzy but instantly fell down. The school staff rushed her to the nearby Cloudnine hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The parents and other family members clearly denied speaking to the media about the incident. Despite several attempts, the school principal could not be contacted to speak on the matter.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, the doctor who carried out postmortem said, “The girl had a head injury but it was external and could not be the reason behind her death. She also had breakfast in the morning and the family has not revealed any old medical problems.”

The cause of the death would be clear only after the viscera test report comes in, added Dr Kumar.

“Prima facie, it seems like a sudden death without any foul play. We are waiting for the lab report while further probe is underway”, said Ms Upasana, DCP South.