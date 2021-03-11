Class V girl wins bronze in fencing

Karnal: Sancharika, a student of Class V at Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony, brought laurels to her school by winning a bronze medal in the U-10 category at National Fencing Championship. The championship was organised at Divisional Sports Complex in Nashik, Maharashtra. A total of 31 players participated in the championship.
MDU signs pact with British council
Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council to help students develop English language competencies to further their career. Registrar Prof Gulshan Lal Taneja and Rashi Jain, director (north India), British Council India, signed the MoU. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said: “This MoU will facilitate the commencement of a value-added course on ‘English language competence for everyday life and professional career’.
KU holds ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally
Kurukshtera: The staff, students and officials of Kurukshetra University took out a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ cycle rally on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said: “We all should come together to give boost to the movement by hoisting the national flag atop our homes.” He added that the freedom fighters fought for the country and sacrificed their lives for independence. “We must honour their supreme sacrifice,” the VC said.
