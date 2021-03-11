Class X certificates of 129 pupils found fake

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, August 11

As many as 129 students not only managed to get admission to 92 private schools in the district on the basis of Class X fake certificates, but they also succeeded in enrolling for the Class XII board exams.

Class XII results cancelled Students with fake Class X certificates managed to get admission to 92 private schools in Rewari district

The BSEH authorities have now cancelled their Class XII results and also lodged a complaint with the police

These students allegedly possessed certificates of clearing the Class X exams from the boards of various other states.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) verified their documents following a suspicion. Finding their Class X certificates fake, the BSEH authorities have not only cancelled their Class XII results, but also lodged a complaint with the Kosli police in that regard. The police have registered a case and started the investigation.

The BSEH Secretary said, “On verification, the matriculation certificates of 129 students of 92 schools were found fake. They were given admission by the schools concerned without verifying their certificates. It is a matter of investigation from where they obtained these certificates. The BSEH has cancelled the exams of such students.”

The certificates are from the educational institutes/boards of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Kosli police station SHO Sumer Singh said an investigation had been initiated into the matter after registering a case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. “Those behind the unlawful activity will be unmasked after the investigation,” he said.