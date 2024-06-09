Class X girl dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: A girl studying in Class X at Sampla town died by suicide by hanging herself at her home on Saturday. A police team reached the spot and sent the girl’s body for autopsy. In a suicide note, the girl has sought forgiveness from her mother for not obeying her. However, the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Divya (15) of Ward Number 4. TNS

Youth booked for snatching

Panipat: A youth snatched a gold chain with a pendant of a woman on the Tehsil Camp road here on Saturday. The police have registered a case. Jyoti of Ghaziabad said she had come to her paternal house. She had gone to Pizza Galleria with her friends when the incident took place.

