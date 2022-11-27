Class X student dies during sports meet

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 26

A 14-year-old Class X student of a private school on the Assandh road here died after completing the 100 m race during the sports meet in the school ground today.

The deceased was identified as Daksh of Seenk village in the Israna block of the district. He was presently living in Sector 18 here. His father is an advocate in the district courts and he was the only son of his parents.

Sister Deepa Sebastian, Sister Principal, St Mary’s Convent School said an inter-school sports meet was organised on Saturday.

After completing the race, Daksh walked some steps, fell on the ground and became unconscious, the school authorities said.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital in a school vehicle, she added. The doctors there told them to take him to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Father Kartik Abel, manager of the school, said the incident was very unfortunate and the staff members immediately rushed him to the hospital.

Primarily, “heart failure” was the reason behind the student’s death, the school manager said.

Inspector Narender Kumar, SHO, Old Industrial Area police station, said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been initiated into the matter.

The body was handed over to the victim’s kin after postmortem.

The viscera was preserved which would be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. The cause of the death would be cleared after the FSL reports, cops said.