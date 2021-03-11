Haryana: Class X, XII school students get tabs under e-Adhigam scheme

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 5

The state government launched a tablet-based learning programme e-Adhigam for the government school students of Class X and XII today.

It’s discrimination, say pvt schools Ambala: Accusing the state government of discriminating against the children from economically weaker sections studying at private schools, the National Independent Schools’ Alliance (NISA) demanded tablets for these kids too. NISA national president Kulbhushan Sharma said: “The government must give Rs 600 crore for the poor of private schools too.”

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicked-off the drive by distributing tablets to students of government schools at a state-level event organised at Rohtak on Thursday. Such tablet-distribution functions were organised at 119 places in the state.

“Earlier, schoolchildren had to carry books in their bags, but now, their books will be in this tab. The e-Adhigam drive has been launched in accordance with the new education policy which envisages the provision of education through technology in the wake of the Covid pandemic,” said Khattar.

He asserted that Haryana was the first state in the country to have distributed tablets to five lakh students of government schools.

Claiming that the state spends the maximum part of its Budget on the education sector, the CM said in this Budget alone, an amount of Rs 20,000 crore had been earmarked for education.

He disclosed that the state government would form two task forces for the education sector. One would work on infrastructure, building, boundary wall, beautification, cleanliness, roads, water and toilets and other essential requirements of the schools, while the other task force will ensure the arrangement of furniture etc. at the schools.

The CM called upon the students to acquire skills in the field of information technology, adding that the government would make arrangements to improve the IT skills of the children.

He said subject-wise Olympiad would be started for the students so that there was a healthy competition among the students of physics and mathematics. Children who get good marks would be sent to institutions such as NASA and ISRO.

“The Indian Army consists of 10 per cent youth from Haryana, but the number of officers from the state is very less. Now, we are moving ahead in this direction and the state youth will be provided coaching for NDA entrance exam,” maintained Khattar.