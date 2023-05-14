Class XII student ends life after getting compartment

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 13

An 18-year-old girl of Rasoi village of Sonepat district reportedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her home after she got compartment in Class 12 exams, the results of which were declared by the CBSE on Friday. She was a student of commerce at Government Senior Secondary School, Badkhalsa.

She took the extreme step after she saw the result. She got overall 45 per cent marks in Class XII and got compartment in accountancy subject.

After telling the result to her mother, she locked herself in a room. When she didn’t come out from the room for a long time, her parents broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The Kundli police and the forensic team reached the spot to inquire the matter and shifted the body to the mortuary at the General Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Inspector Bijender Singh, SHO, Kundli, said the girl had killed herself as she was upset due to poor result.

The body was handed over to victim’s kin after the post-mortem examination held on Saturday at General Hospital, the SHO added.

Meanwhile, MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on Saturday visited the girl’s home to console the bereaved family members. The MLA said the children shouldn’t panic if they got less marks in an examination, but should make a resolution to work hard for the next examination.