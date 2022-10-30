Class XII student falls from eighth floor, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 29

A Class XII student, who was also a promising football player, died under suspicious circumstances after falling off the eighth floor of Royal Presidency society in Sector 45 here today afternoon. The father of the deceased is a Congress leader. In his police complainant he claimed that his son has been murdered.

According to the police, around 1 pm on Saturday, the deceased went to his friend’s house on the fourth floor in the society. After leaving, he went to the eighth floor and jumped off the balcony. The deceased’s slippers and mobile phone were found in the balcony. No suicide note was found and the police are checking his mobile phone. The family of the deceased alleged that their child had been murdered. He had never visited this society before, they added.

“My son was school topper and was selected for the Haryana football team last year. There is foul play behind my son’s death. I want a fair investigation into the matter,” said Amer Hassan, father of the deceased.