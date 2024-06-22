Class XII student falls to death

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 21

A student of Class XII died after falling from the rooftop while playing on the 15th floor of a housing society in the Bhondsi township here on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Aryan, who lost his balance while playing on the roof of the Ashiana Anmol Society, according to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the local police.

The police took the body into custody for a postmortem examination, after which it was handed over to the family for cremation. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC into the incident.

