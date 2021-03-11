Class XII student gangraped in Palwal

Palwal, May 13
The police have registered a case of gangrape against three youths. No arrest has been made so far in this connection. The incident took place on Thursday morning at a village in the district, when the victim, a Class XII student was on her way to school.
According to the complainant, the accused identified as Ajay, Manish and another unidentified youth riding a motorcycle abducted the girl after intercepting her. The accused took girl to an isolated spot in fields, where they raped her. It is claimed that the accused, who fled away after committing the crime, threatened the victim when she protested and attempted to raise an alarm.
“We have registered a case under Sections 376-D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused” said a police official. “A hunt has been launched to nab the three accused on basis of the complaint,” the police official added.
