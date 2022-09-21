Class XII student run over by pvt bus on Rewari-Bawal road, kin protest

Rewari, September 20
A Class XII student was allegedly run over by a private bus on the Rewari-Bawal road near Bawal town here today.
The bus driver managed to flee the spot. Meanwhile, kin of the deceased, Vikas of Patli Hazipur village in Gurugram, blocked the road for over an hour, demanding the immediate arrest of the bus driver. They lifted the blockade after the assurance by the administration and the police to nab the driver at the earliest.
Sources said Vikas had been living at his maternal uncle’s house in Tihara village. The accident took place when Vikas was going to the school on a bike and the bus hit him, killing him on the spot.
Bawal SDM Sanjeev Kumar reached the spot and persuaded the protesters. A case has been registered against the bus driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...