Class XII student stabbed to death in Gohana town

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 28

A youth was brutally stabbed to death near a gurdwara on the Mughalpura road in Gohana town last night.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek of Valmiki Basti of Gohana town. He was studying in Class XII in a private school here.

Had gone to market The victim had gone to have snacks at Mughalpura road on Thursday night, when some youths accosted him and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Sunil Kumar, an uncle of the deceased, in his complaint to the Gohana police, said that his sister was a widow and she was doing a job in Chandigarh and Vivek was living with him and studying here.

He said that his nephew had gone to have snacks at Mughalpura road on Thursday night when some youths — Aryan, Aniket, alias Katti, Arjun, Shashi, Sidhartha, Vishu, Shivam, Mayank, Kavya, Vinod and Rahul — allegedly accosted him and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Commuters and immediately rushed the victim to the General Hospital, from where doctors referred him to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following a complaint, the Gohana city police registered a case against 11 accused under Sections 148,149, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and began an investigation into the matter.

The police handed over the body of the victim to his family after a postmortem examination.

#Sonepat