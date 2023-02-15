Class XII students told to return tablets to schools

Gurugram, February 14
Students appearing in Class XII Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams have been told to submit their tablets back to the school.
No roll no. if order not obeyed
- The Directorate of School Education (Haryana) has asked the schools to ensure that students are not issued roll numbers before they return tabs
- The orders will also be applicable on students appearing in Class X board exams, who are planning to shift to other schools in Class XI
The Directorate of School Education (Haryana) has asked the schools to ensure that students are not issued roll numbers before they return the tabs. The orders will also be applicable to students appearing in Class X board exams, who are planning to shift to other schools in Class XI.
“The tablets are schools’ property and were disbursed from libraries. The students will have to return the same to libraries,” read the order. The order mandates return in original boxes, but in case a student does not have it, the principal should get the IMEI number written behind it with a permanent marker.
The orders have led to uproar amongst parents, especially in districts such as Nuh.
“We cannot afford computers and thought they were giving these tablets to keep. If these were not meant to be kept with children, why did the government make such a hue and cry while giving these to students?” said Mushtak Alvi, a parents’ association representative from Nuh.
Government school students of Class X and XII received the tablets under the e-Adhigam scheme launched by the state government last year. The government provided these tablets to over four lakh students so far. The devices come with pre-loaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning software, and 2GB free data.
