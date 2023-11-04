Classmate stabs 15-year-old to death in Panipat

Panipat, November 3
A 15-year-old student was today stabbed to death at the Aakash Institute, a private coaching centre, located along the NH-44 in Panipat town.
The deceased was identified as Anshul of Jondhan Kalan village in the district. He was a Class XI student at Government Model Sanskriti School here. As per the police, the 15-year-old accused is from Sewah village. He was Anshul’s classmate and both of them were taking coaching at the Aakash Institute. The DSP said there was reportedly an altercation between the duo. The accused bought a knife from the market and stabbed Anshul in the chest. The student died at hospital.
