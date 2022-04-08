Cleanliness goes for a toss

The condition of the road near Electricity Complaint Centre in Sector 8, Panchkula, speaks volumes about the lackadaisical attitude of the sanitary wing of the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula. It is a sorry state of affairs as residents dump garbage near the centre, which the MC does not pick up for days. It is also possible that the garbage was dumped near the centre by the workers of private waste collectors. It is the responsibility of the MC to remove garbage from open spaces on a daily basis. Vinayak, Panchkula

Work of gas pipeline cause of concern

The work of gas pipeline underway at Friends Colony, Kaithal, is causing inconvenience to the public. Many a time, workers have dug up the road without a ground plan or symmetry and don’t fill it back for days at a stretch. Residents have requested the workers to do the needful, but their concerns were not paid attention to. Some residents have also complained of dug-up ramps, which the workers refused to repair. The streets are already congested and the condition has worsened due to the digging work. Kapil Sharma, Kaithal

Names missing on property tax notices

Inside the ‘lal dora’ of the old city of Karnal, many people have been living in their ancestral residential houses for the past several decades, while some have demolished their old houses, which have now turned into empty plots. These residents do not have any proof of ownership, due to which, the names of the owners of such properties are missing on property tax notices issued by the Municipal Corporation. To rectify such errors, the municipal administration seeks proof of ownership of these properties, which are not currently with those residents. Therefore, I request the Haryana Government and department of local bodies to issue ownership certificates to the owners/occupiers of all these ancestral properties. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Ambala city Parks in sector 9 cry for attention

Parks in Sector 9, Ambala City, are lying in a neglected state. The benches and swings in the part are broken, uprooted and in non-serviceable condition. The responsibility to maintain the parks lies with the Municipal Corporation, but the authorities have shifted that responsibility to contractors. The officials neither conduct surprise checks nor meet residents to redress their grievances. I hope the new officer of the corporation will take cognisance of the matter and set things right. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

