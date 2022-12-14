Clear dues by December 31, get interest waiver on house tax: Haryana minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta today announced the House Tax Interest Waiver Scheme, under which owners can get interest waiver on pending house tax if they make payment by December 31.

More than 42.7l properties identified After mapping and surveying, more than 42.7 lakh properties have been identified for property tax in urban areas. Out of this, property IDs of about 33 lakh have been created.

Holding a press conference, he said that property owners or occupiers should take full advantage of the scheme. Answering a question, he said that interest waiver could be around Rs 200-300 crore.

The minister said that earlier, only 25 per cent people used to deposit property tax, but with the creation of property ID, all people would pay property tax to the Urban Local Bodies Department and this would increase the revenue of the local bodies.

Gupta said that after the survey, 1.98 lakh objections were registered. Out of these, 1 lakh objections were resolved, 60,000 objections were cancelled and 30,000 are pending. He said that now, officers below the rank of District Municipal Commissioner have been given powers to remove these objections so that those could be resolved quickly.

Gupta said that the government had decided to mark the parking areas at crowded places in the cities and that step is showing positive results. “Due to this, people going to urban areas are parking their vehicles at designated places only.”

Under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikaya Swamitva Yojna, 7,077 applications were received for giving ownership rights to tenants of houses and shops in urban areas residing there for more than 20 years. “Out of these, ownership rights have been given to 1,761, 1,304 applications have been cancelled and action is being taken on 4,012 applications,” he said.

He said that a self-advertisement policy is being implemented in urban areas under the e-auction process. Under this, 342 locations have been selected so far. Out of these, 197 locations have been e-auctioned and an annual income of Rs 5.92 crore has been generated.

Gupta saidthe process of regularising illegal colonies developed in different cities of the state is going on. “During the survey, 2,237 illegal colonies have been identified. Of these, there are 1,399 colonies in the urban body area,” he said. Gupta said through the resident welfare associations, the government has called for applications to regularise these illegal colonies. So far, proposals for applications of 66 colonies have been received through RWA,” he added.

The minister said 101 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste were to be disposed of in the state under a solid waste management plan. Out of that, 40 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been disposed of.