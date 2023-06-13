Clear pending files in week: Haryana CS to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today issued directions for the disposal of the pending files of the Centralised File Movement and Tracking Information System (CFMS) within a week.

A review meeting regarding the CFMS will be held once in a month.

He issued these directions while holding a meeting with the officials associated with the CFMS. He questioned the reasons for the pendency of the files and reprimanded the officials for keeping these with them for more than 30 days.

“The officers of each department should hold a weekly meeting to discuss the pendency of the CFMS,” said Kaushal.

Special Secretary, Department of Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs, Prabhjot Singh, and other officials were present at the meeting.