Clerk booked for embezzling fees

Yamunanagar, June 19
The police have booked a clerk of a government school for allegedly embezzling school fees. The accused has been identified as Ajay Mittal. On the complaint of Kanwaljit Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bambholi, a case under Section 406 of the IPC was registered against Ajay at the Chhappar police station. In her complaint to the police, the principal alleged that the clerk embezzled the fee amount received from students and after collecting the fee, he didn’t issue receipts to the parents. She also alleged that the withdrawal register and cash books of the school are missing. She said the clerk has also been absent from the school since May 1.
