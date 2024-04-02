Karnal: Climate-resilient animal management highlighted

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 1

A three-day Climate Resilient Animal Management Workshop was organised under the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) Project at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

The objective of the workshop was to highlight the role of women in increasing milk productivity through climate-resilient animal management in rural areas.

A total of 10 lectures were delivered in the workshop on climate-resilient animal management systems including animal feed, stability of productivity due to lack of green fodder, animal housing management and their types, economic analysis of milk production and measures to increase income and milk and its products in rural families and health protection.

Director and vice-chancellor of the ICAR-NDRI, Dr Dheer Singh, while addressing the participants, said maintaining the productivity of livestock in the changing environment is a challenge. This could be met by keeping indigenous animals and also by providing high- producing animals with proper feed, shade and water.

He said women can effectively contribute in rural areas by increasing the productivity of animals through a climate balanced animal management system.

He also added that in today’s era, more profits can be earned by making dairy cooperatives and making milk products using the latest technologies and adding value to them.

Dr Ajay Kumar Dang, Head Animal Physiology Division, said when animals come under stress during extreme summer and hot-humid seasons, they show high respiration rate, rectal temperatures and eat less. This may lead to reduction in milk production, reproduction and increase disease incidences. Therefore, proper care and management of animals is a must to maintain their productivity.

Dr Ashutosh, Principal Investigator of NICRA project, explained the effect of extreme temperatures is being studied on both cows and buffaloes, along with methods to reduce stress in them under the project. He highlighted various methods of saving water and recycling and reusing water through climate-resilient animal management.

The participants said such type of workshops help them in tasking proper care of their dairy animals during extreme climatic conditions. Dr Sunita Meena, Dr Sunil Ontero, Dr A K Samantha and Dr Gopal Sankhala, along with the NICRA staff were also present during the occasion.

