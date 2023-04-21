 Climate-resilient varieties of wheat bring cheer to farmers : The Tribune India

Climate-resilient varieties of wheat bring cheer to farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 20

Amid the adverse climatic conditions, which prevailed during the last fortnight of March when the wheat crop was at maturity stage, wheat varieties — DBW-187, DBW-303, DBW-327, DBW-332, DBW 370, DBW 371 and DBW 372 — played an important role in high yield, ranging between 25 and 31 quintals per acre. These varieties have brought cheer to the farmers, who feared losses due to the untimely rain just before the harvesting season.

These varieties, as per the scientists, are climate resilient and bio-fortified. These were developed by scientists of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR).

Will cross target of 112 MT this year

We are confident the country will cross the target of 112 MT this year. Last year, the country had produced 107 MT, which remained below the target due to sudden rise of temperature during March and April. —Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR

These varieties give higher yield despite moderate to high lodging, claimed farmers. “I cultivated DBW 327, 332, 370, 371, and 372 on around 70 acres, and got on an average 26 quintals/acre of production,” said Vikas Chaudhary, a farmer of Taraori.

Pardeep, another farmer, claimed that on an average he had received 27.5 quintals of wheat. “I was fearing losses due to untimely rainfall, but after harvesting, I am happy that the production was good,” he added.

Scientists of the IIWBR are now confident that the country will harvest above 112 million tonnes of wheat despite weather vagaries.

“These climate resilient varieties have been cultivated on a sizable area across Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan states and these varieties performed beyond the expectations amid adverse climate conditions,” said Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR.

“We have given DBW-370, 371 and 372 varieties to a large number of farmers for demonstration and popularisation purpose for the first time, and these varieties have also given good response,” he added.

“We took feedback from the farmers and they were happy as these varieties fulfilled their dreams of good production,” said the Director.

