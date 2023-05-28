‘Clinic’ raided, quack arrested in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 27

The CM’s flying squad nabbed a fake doctor after raiding his illegal clinic in the district’s Ballabgarh subdivision today.

Flying squad ACP Rajesh Kumar said the accused, identified as Mahesh Chand Sharma, was running ‘Sharma Clinic’ at 24 Feet Road, Street Number 9, adjoining Malerna road in the town. He said his team, which carried out a search around 12 am on Saturday, found 10 to 12 patients in the waiting room and a 10-year-old was being given glucose.

On questioning, the accused could not produce any degree or registration papers of the clinic from any authorised body, indicating that he was a quack and had been operating the clinic illegally. The team also recovered a large quantity of allopathic medicines, glucose bottles, injections and surgical equipment from the spot.

The ACP added that the team has asked the SHO of the nearest police station to register a case in this regard and initiate legal proceedings against Sharma.

On March 13, the flying squad had nabbed another fake doctor who was running a clinic without a degree in Hodal town of Palwal district. The accused, identified as Amar Singh, was found treating patients at ‘Rahul Clinic’. In this case, too, the accused could not produce his degree or legal documents related to his clinic or practice.