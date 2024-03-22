Clone quality dairy animals for increasing yield, say scientists

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 21

A research advisory committee (RAC) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) led by chairman Dr Nagendra Sharma visited the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) on Thursday and reviewed the research activities being carried out at the institute. ICAR-NDRI Director Dr Dheer Singh welcomed the delegation and presented a list of the research activities being undertaken at the institute. He highlighted the progress made by the institute and gave an overview of the activities.

Dr Nagendra Sharma, former vice-chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu and former director and vice-chancellor of NDRI and CIRG, Makhdoom, Mathura in his address said that there was a need to develop an elite high producing herd through clone technology. This should be followed by their distribution to dairy farmers and then checking their productivity at field levels.

He also said there was a need for purchasing instruments related to non-thermal processing of milk products. Pre and probiotic milk products with appropriate flavours and enhanced shelf life must be formulated and made available to the consumers.

Under the farmers extension programme, farmers should be educated on advanced technologies through both online and offline modes. He added that milk products must be made comparable to international standards.

RAC members also said that the NDRI should create smart sensors for animals. There must be targeted milk yield at all times so that it could reduce the number of dairy animals but simultaneously increase their milk productivity.

Joint Director (Research) Dr Rajan Sharma presented an action taken report on the proceedings of the last RAC and highlighted the proceedings of the institute research council meetings.

Expert members, including Dr Pratap Singh Birthal, Director, National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi; Dr Vishesh Kumar Saxena, Director (Research), BASU, Patna; Dr CG Joshi, Director, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre; Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology; Dr Kusumakar Sharma Ex-ADG (HRM), education division, Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan-II, New Delhi and SS Mann, dairy entrepreneur, Faridabad, also interacted with the heads of the institute.

