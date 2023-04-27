Close shave for ACP, vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

A taxi driver driving on the wrong side hit the official vehicle of ACP (Traffic) near Signature Tower here. The ACP and other cops had a narrow escape in the accident. The taxi driver sped away from the spot after the accident. An FIR has been registered at the civil line police station.

According to the complaint filed by Constable Manish, driver of ACP Shiv Archan Sharma’s official vehicle, the accident took place near Signature Tower on Tuesday.

“We got the details about the cab owner and are trying to nab him”, said ASI Arvind Kumar, investigating officer.