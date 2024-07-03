Close shave for schoolkids as part of Gurugram-Sohna flyover caves in

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 2

A part of the four-laned Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover caved in once again on Tuesday afternoon.

History of collapses It may be noted that a 5-feet-deep and 2-feet-wide pothole was formed when the road had caved in at the same place on the elevated flyover in December last year.

It took the agencies concerned around three months to get the road repaired, which has caved in again.

In August 2020, a section of the road had collapsed during the construction of this elevated flyover, due to which the work was suspended for some time.

A major mishap was averted as a wheel of a private schoolbus, which was full of students, got stuck in the caved-in portion of the road. Besides an 8-m-deep and 2-ft-wide pothole was formed in front of the SD Adarsh Vidyalaya on the road leading towards Sohna.

After getting information, a team of the road construction company and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) reached the spot and placed barricades around the pothole. Around 30 per cent of the road lane was closed to vehicular movement. A senior officer of GMDA said the repair work would start soon.

“The cave-in occurred due to a sewer line meant for drainage of water on the road. The maintenance company will fix the damaged road,” added another official, who was present on spot.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, project manager of the road construction company, said the incident took place due to a master sewer line of GMDA.

It may be noted that the construction work on this elevated flyover started in 2019. The work was completed in two phases in 2021, after which the flyover was opened to the general public in the same year. The 21-km-long elevated flyover was built at a cost of Rs 1,944 crore.

