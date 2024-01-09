Closure orders issued to 30 Faridabad units for flouting pollution norms

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 8

As many as 53 units have been issued closure orders and show-cause notices for not adhering to regulations regarding pollution control norms in the city.

Violators include hotels, restaurants, dhabas and marriage palaces. While 30 units have been given the closure orders, 23 have been served show-cause notices for not following the pollution norms, reveal sources in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

“A closure order is issued when a violator fails to comply with prescribed norms even after a show-cause notice. The latter is served after the initial ground inspection if entities are found to be violating norms,” said an official.

He said the units may be given a time period ranging from one to two weeks for responding to the notice and providing details of the corrective measures taken for the removal of deficiencies. If one fails to comply within the given duration, a closure order is issued by the head office of the HSPCB at Panchkula, on recommendation of the local Regional Office.

According to the order, the units had not obtained the requisite Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate from the HSPCB. Besides, no oil and grease trap or effluent treatment plant (ETP) was installed for treatment of waste effluent before discharging it in sewers.

Though a show-cause notice was issued by the regional officer for violations, the units allegedly failed to comply with the orders in the stipulated time.

The regional officer has recommended the case for initiating closure action involving the disconnection of electricity and water supply under Section 31-A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and 33-A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

It is learnt that the civic authorities and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were directed to disconnect water and power supply, it is revealed. Besides, the officials concerned are authorised to seal the machinery and equipment, including stoves, tandoor and diesel gensets, on the premises of units violating norms.

The units, which were served the closure orders and show-cause notices are located in sectors 2, 3, 7 and 11, road between sectors 9 and 10 , Trikha Colony, Nangla Road, Chawla Colony, Jawahar Colony, Sanjay Colony, Sanjay Enclave, Shyam Colony, Nathu Colony, Nahar Singh Colony, Parvatiya Colony, Kailgaon, Seekri and Sector 69 of the IMT here.

“The department will ensure the implementation of the rules and regulations of the Pollution Act and no violation would be allowed,” says Akanksha Tanwar, a senior board official.

