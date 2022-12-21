Slept with ‘angithi’, club owner, friend die of suffocation in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 20

The owner of a club on Golf Course Road in Gurugram and his friend were found dead inside a room at the club on late Monday evening. Two other women who accompanied them were found unconscious. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Joshi and Ankita. Joshi was the brother of the owner of Knite Ryder, a BYOB club. The trio had slept with an ‘angithi’ in room to keep them warm and that is what claimed their lives. The post-mortem report hinted at death owing to a cocktail of carbon monoxide and liquor.

According to the police, Joshi had invited his three friends to the club for a birthday party. “They got together in a room for dinner where they asked for an ‘angithi’ to keep themselves warm. They did not wake up the next morning and the club staff thought they overslept. It was only in the evening that one of the women in a subconscious state came out and raised an alarm. The staff rushed to the room,” said a police official. The police found them in sitting position on a sofa and the floor strewn with vomit. “The other two victims, one 25-year-old and another 23-year-old, are still being treated. Both are sisters, hailing from Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF.

