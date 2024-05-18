Clubbing set to get costlier in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 17

In a move that is bound to dampen the all-night party scene in Gurugram, Haryana’s 2024-25 excise policy has not only hiked the licence fee for pubs and clubs but also reduced the operating deadline from 2 am to midnight. Outlets planning to operate beyond the allowed hours will now have to pay extra charges.

This licence allows bars and pubs to operate until midnight. Those wanting to operate until 2 am will now be required to pay an additional Rs 20 lakh, and operations beyond 2 am will come at an annual fee of Rs 5 lakh for every extra hour.

According to the new plan, if a pub wants to stay open until 2 am, it must pay a total licence fee of Rs 40 lakh. If it plans to stay open until 4 am, it must pay an additional Rs 10 lakh.

The hike has left pub and bar owners in Gurugram complaining, as this is expected to impact their business and make partying in the city costlier for consumers.

“This is not a pocket-friendly policy either for the pub owners or consumers. Gurugram is the party hub of NCR, but with these time restrictions and the hike in fees, the load will be on consumers who will eventually look for other options like Noida,” said Ashish Dev Kapoor, founder of The Wine Company and Whisky Samba.

“In Gurugram, a significant portion of the population works in the corporate sector. Due to long working hours, many residents unwind at restaurants and cafes late at night. The reduction in liquor-serving hours, coupled with the exorbitant fees for staying open past midnight, is not commercially feasible for most restaurants,” added restaurateur Rahul Singh.

According to bar owners, the policy is bound to benefit Noida, which is already deliberating on extending bar operational hours.

Meanwhile, the new policy also makes beer in Gurugram pricier at vends, bars and pubs. The price of a case of beer (12 bottles with a volume of 650 ml each, or 24 bottles with a volume of 330 ml each) will increase by a maximum of 20 per cent or Rs 200-300, depending on the brand. The new prices reflect the hike in excise duty and bottling fee on beer, as well as an increase in the cost of raw material.

