Haryana CM Khattar announces high-powered panel on graft, VB expansion

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the formation of a new high powered committee (HPC) against corruption and expansion of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) at the divisional-level.





Addressing the press after holding a meeting of SPs and DCs, Khattar said while decentralising the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, it had been decided to set up six independent units at the divisional level. Prosecution sanction of these units at the divisional level would be with the Divisional Commissioner. The main task of these units would be the responsibility of investigating complaints received against Group B, C and D category government employees up to an amount of Rs 1 crore.

The State Vigilance Bureau would continue to investigate the complaints of the Group-A category employees and an amount exceeding Rs 1 crore or more. Apart from this, the District Vigilance Team was already functioning under the chairmanship of the additional district deputy commissioners by the Vigilance Department. The government had equally strengthened them as well. In the last two months, 98 complaints had also come to them, whose investigation was under review.

He said for the first time, the government had constituted an HPC to check corruption more effectively. It would be headed by the Chief Secretary, Haryana. Apart from this, it would include Financial Commissioner Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (CID) and Director State Vigilance Bureau as its members. This committee would meet every month to redress the complaints of corruption at the earliest.

He said the state government had also decided to form a Human Resource (HR) Department, a new department for government employees. Under this department, the records related to the employees, their transfer, the cases and the pension record related matters after retirement would be kept. This department would remain with the Chief Minister himself. At present, Special Secretary, Human Resources Department, Chander Shekhar Khare, has been given the charge. The CM said two phases of the Antyodaya Rojgar Melas had been completed that had started to increase the income of the families having annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh. The phase of providing loans to the beneficiaries would start from March 30. So far, 1.42 lakh families had visited these fairs, out of which applications of 82,000 families had been verified. This process would continue in future.

The third phase of Antyodaya Melas will start in May.

