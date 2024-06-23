CM announces upgrade of village school to 10th class

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 22

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government was working for the welfare of the poor, farmers, labourers and women. New schemes had been formulated and were being implemented for the benefit of every section of society, he said. The CM was addressing people of Dodwah village of the district on Saturday.

On his way from Gohana to Delhi, after participating in the state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti programme, the CM made a pit-stop at Dodwah village on the request of the BJP’s district president Jasbeer Dodwah.

The CM announced upgrade of the government school in the village from middle school to class X. He also urged the villagers to get their children enrolled in government schools. He said all government schools had educated staff and provided high-quality education.

He further said that funds for all developmental work would be released within two to three days after the village sarpanch sends the estimates.

The CM greeted the villagers and received blessings from the elderly and women. On this occasion, Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli welcomed the CM and thanked him for visiting the village. The villagers welcomed Chief Minister Saini by presenting him with traditional turbans. A number of women also arrived to give him their blessings.

