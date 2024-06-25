CM, Cabinet ministers visit Ram Temple

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with his Cabinet ministers and MLAs, visited Ram Temple Mandir in Ayodhya today and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of residents of the state.

Addressing the media at the Chandigarh Airport, Saini said the government had launched Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana for those who wished to visit pilgrimage sites.

He said projects worth about Rs 250 crore were being implemented for the development of Kurukshetra, known as the land of the Gita. Thousands of devotees visited Kurukshetra daily, and all sites from the Mahabharata era were being renovated, he said.

