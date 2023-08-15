Haryana CM condemns Congress MP Randeep Surjewala's barb

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has strongly condemned the remarks of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, a video of which went viral, in which he can be seen calling people voting for the BJP, and its supporters “rakshas”.

The CM, who was in the city today, said the language was unparliamentary. “Only a man born in a clan with demonic behaviour can think of such things. We will take strong cognisance of it,” he said. Home Minister Anil Vij has also criticised Surjewala and tweeted, “Optical nerve of Randeep Singh Surjewala looks like have been damaged. He is seeing Demon into Devta.” “Those who vote for the BJP are ‘rakshas’ and I curse them from the land of Mahabharat,” Surjewala had said while addressing party

workers.

However, later he defended his statement, saying that emotion and sentiments were more important than words.

