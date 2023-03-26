CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit Hisar areas

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of the crop damage caused by the recent untimely rain and hailstorm by conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas today.

On his arrival in Hisar,

the CM issued directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to carry out special girdawari of the crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms recently.

The DCs have been directed to complete this special girdawari work by April 15 so that compensation could be transferred into the accounts of the farmers by May.

Khattar said, “The government is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard their interest,” Khattar added.

Later, in a meeting of selected BJP workers organised at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, the CM directed the administrative officials to listen and redress the grievances of the party men and the common people.

Directing the officials to remain present in their offices for two hours to redress public grievances, the CM said non-compliance of instructions would not be tolerated.

Khattar urged the workers to ensure that the benefits of various schemes must reach every eligible person across the state. He said the volunteers should come forward to spread door-to-door awareness about various central and state welfare schemes and accordingly, motivate the public to avail their benefits.

“The government is making efforts to strengthen the financial condition of farmers and the deprived classes while ensuring inclusive growth for all,” he added.

The CM further said the state government had launched the Nirogi Haryana Yojana, under which the full body diagnosis of 1.25 crore people and timely treatment would also be ensured.

The state government has covered more needy beneficiaries by increasing the BPL income limit. The objective is to understand the needs of the people and raise the living standard of citizens through the Parivar Pehchan Patra. Today, the living standard of about eight lakh people has been raised, which helped them surpass their BPL status.

The CM said today, the state government had the data of every citizen and it would be used to make more public welfare schemes in future as well.

