 CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit Hisar areas : The Tribune India

CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit Hisar areas

Tells DCs to complete special girdawari to assess crop loss by April 15 | Holds meeting with party men

CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit Hisar areas

CM Manohar Lal Khattar takes stock of the crop damage due to recent unseasonal rain in Hisar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of the crop damage caused by the recent untimely rain and hailstorm by conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas today.

On his arrival in Hisar,

the CM issued directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to carry out special girdawari of the crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms recently.

The DCs have been directed to complete this special girdawari work by April 15 so that compensation could be transferred into the accounts of the farmers by May.

Khattar said, “The government is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard their interest,” Khattar added.

Later, in a meeting of selected BJP workers organised at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, the CM directed the administrative officials to listen and redress the grievances of the party men and the common people.

Directing the officials to remain present in their offices for two hours to redress public grievances, the CM said non-compliance of instructions would not be tolerated.

Khattar urged the workers to ensure that the benefits of various schemes must reach every eligible person across the state. He said the volunteers should come forward to spread door-to-door awareness about various central and state welfare schemes and accordingly, motivate the public to avail their benefits.

“The government is making efforts to strengthen the financial condition of farmers and the deprived classes while ensuring inclusive growth for all,” he added.

The CM further said the state government had launched the Nirogi Haryana Yojana, under which the full body diagnosis of 1.25 crore people and timely treatment would also be ensured.

The state government has covered more needy beneficiaries by increasing the BPL income limit. The objective is to understand the needs of the people and raise the living standard of citizens through the Parivar Pehchan Patra. Today, the living standard of about eight lakh people has been raised, which helped them surpass their BPL status.

The CM said today, the state government had the data of every citizen and it would be used to make more public welfare schemes in future as well.

BJP WORKERS ACCUSE ADMN OF NEGLECT

  • At a closed-door meeting at the GJUST, a number of BJP workers accused admn officials of neglect and complained to the CM
  • ULB Minister Kamal Gupta said the CM had issued directions to the admn officials
  • The BJP’s district president will prepare a list of the party workers to be handed overto the admn officials

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

4
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

5
Nation

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

6
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

7
Nation

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

8
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief

9
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

10
Punjab

Farmers advised to resume crop harvesting after untimely showers cover up rain deficiency in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Petition filed in SC against automatic disqualification

Petition filed in SC against automatic disqualification

Despite India’s request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

STUDY VISA FRAUD

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium