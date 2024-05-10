CM counters Dushyant, says govt is ‘safe’

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 9

Countering the former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s move of seeking a floor test in the Assembly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the government was ‘safe’ and claimed that it was ready for the floor test, if required.

Have enough numbers We have sufficient numbers, does he have the numbers? I won the floor test and if required I will do it again. Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

“We have sufficient numbers of MLAs and are ready for the floor test,” said Saini in response to a question on the sideline of a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap in the city.

The CM in turn questioned the former Deputy CM whether he had the support of all his MLAs or not. “Dushyant should know what his MLAs did in the Assembly. We have sufficient numbers, does he have the numbers? I won the floor test and if required I will do it again. Our government is safe,” said Saini, accusing the Congress of misleading people. “Congress has been rejected by the people and now they are trying to topple the government,” he added.

In his public meetings, Saini highlighted the development works done by the union and state governments and assured the people of expediting the development works if voted back to power.

He accused the previous Congress government of discrimination in development and said that it had focused only on Rohtak, but the BJP government led by Manohar Lal has done inclusive development with a vision of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’. He claimed that the BJP would win all the ten seats of Lok Sabha and one seat of Karal Assembly segment.

He said the Haryana Government had become a role model across the country for good governance. “It was the vision of Manohar Lal, who worked equally for all sections of the society. He worked for good governance and brought transparency in the system. Jobs were given on merit, instead of on the basis of money and recommendation,” said the CM.

