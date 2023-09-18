Haryana CM: Cyclothon effectively raises drug awareness

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the Cyclothon in Sirsa today, marking a crucial step in the “Drug-Free Haryana” campaign.

During his address to the participants and public gathered at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa, Khattar expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming public response, which had surpassed the previous marathon records. He stressed on drug-related issues in the state and praised the Cyclothon Yatra for effectively raising awareness. The Cyclothon commenced on September 1 from Karnal and was scheduled to conclude in Karnal on September 25, spanning across 15 districts.

The participation in the Cyclothon Yatra has surged beyond two lakh cyclists, with a potential to set a world record as it passes through Fatehabad, Ratia, Tohana, Uklana, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar before reaching Karnal. In comparison, the largest Cyclothon organised in Madhya Pradesh had 35,000 participants, highlighting the remarkable scale of Haryana’s initiative.

The core objective of the Cyclothon Yatra is to disseminate the message of de-addiction and strive towards a drug-free state, said the Chief Minister. He expressed deep concern over drug menace in the districts of Sirsa and Fatehabad, where the issue was most acute.

The Chief Minister emphasised on the pivotal role of the youth in realising India’s potential as a global leader. He called upon them to take a stand against drug addiction and spread awareness among their peers. He outlined three critical steps for the success of the “Drug-Free Haryana” campaign: rehabilitation of drug addicts, stringent legal actions against drug traffickers and comprehensive awareness programmes targeting the youth.

