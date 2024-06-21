CM dares Hooda: Parade MLAs to prove majority

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 20

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today dared Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda to parade the MLAs in his support before the Governor if he had the numbers in the Haryana Assembly, claiming that the BJP government had proved its majority in the House.

Inaugurates 10,000-ft runway at Hisar airport

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating a 10,000-ft runway at the airport in Hisar, Saini said Hooda was unable to keep his flock intact as Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry had joined the BJP. “The Congress has failed to give due honour to Kiran Choudhry, despite the fact that she served the party for 40 years,” he stated. Taking a jibe, he said, in fact, Hooda was in minority.

The CM said the Congress had nothing substantial to say as it had been spreading falsehoods and creating confusion. Congress leaders sometimes approached the Governor and sometimes created an atmosphere of insecurity, despite not having sufficient MLAs, said Saini.

He criticised the Opposition for misleading the public during the last elections by claiming that if Narendra Modi became PM for the third time, he would abolish the Constitution. He asserted that under Modi’s leadership, the country had been governed in accordance with the Constitution, while the Congress had disrespected it.

Meanwhile, talking about Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Saini said flights to various states would soon commence from Hisar. The airport would also be connected to international destinations, he said.

Saini also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development projects, including the expansion of the airport at a cost of about Rs 544 crore.

An MoU had been signed for airport operations, and soon flight services from Hisar would operate to various destinations, including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ayodhya, Jammu, and Ahmedabad. This would benefit not only local residents, but also people of Punjab, Rajasthan, and other states, he added.

Dr Kamal Gupta, Civil Aviation Minister, said the first flight from the airport would be dedicated to Lord Rama and would fly to Ayodhya. The airport, being developed across 7,200 acres, would be larger than Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, spread on 5,000 acres.

