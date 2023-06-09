CM directs officials to do mapping of schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Continuing with the series of direct public interactions, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today interacted with the eminent people of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency and officials of various departments. He said the government holds such interactions with the public for four to five hours and ensures that during this time, they can freely express their concerns before him and the officials concerned.

“The government’s goal is to make people’s lives happier by resolving their grievances. Officials have also been directed to address concerns of eminent citizens on a priority basis. The suggestions shared by the eminent people at such meetings are also taken into consideration on a priority basis,” said Chief Minister Khattar.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister directed that the mapping of schools and sports stadiums should be done on the same lines as mapping was done to open a college in a 20-km radius.

He said education and sports were a vital part of the overall development of any child. The government aims to open a primary school within a radius of 1 km, a middle school within a 3-km area and a senior secondary school within 5 km, added Khattar. He said an initiative had been taken to open libraries in villages with a population of 5,000.

Earlier, the CM had held such direct interaction with people of the Ambala and Sonipat Assembly constituencies. Notably, these initiatives have also boosted the morale of the common man in putting forth their grievances before the CM.