Haryana CM disappointed Punjabi community in state: Subhash Batra

Rohtak, January 31
Former Haryana Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra has stated that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had disappointed the Punjabi community in the state. Addressing a news conference in Rohtak on Tuesday, the former minister said he would organise a ‘Punjabi mahakumbh’ here soon.
Asked about the purpose behind holding the convention, he said the community members would assert their right to get due political representation in the state.
