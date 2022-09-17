Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar discusses natural farming with his Gujarat counterpart

Kurukshetra, September 16
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel today discussed natural farming and stressed on conducting more research in this direction, besides ensuring extensive reach of its benefits to the masses.
The Gujarat CM, along with some of his ministers and officials, arrived here to know about the natural farming model adopted by Gurukul Kurukshetra.
The CMs of both states held a discussion over natural farming, however, they didn’t respond to media queries on the issue.
Patel later visited the fields at Kainthala village where natural farming was being done on 180 acres.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who has been the driving force behind natural farming here, explained about different crops being grown, their cost of production and benefits of natural farming.
Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said, “The Haryana and Gujarat governments will work together and promote natural farming. Today, we discussed the efforts made by both governments and shared our experiences and policies. There are some areas where Gujarat has done better than Haryana, we will adopt and implement their decisions here. We will formulate policies and make the campaign for natural farming successful.”
Dalal said, “Natural farming is the need of hour. Besides being beneficial for farmers, it also ensures health benefits for consumers. Markets for items grown through natural farming and a dedicated supply chain will be developed in Haryana to ensure that both consumers and producers can reap its benefits.”
The Gujarat Governor said, “It has been experienced that there is no decline in yield when farmers switch to natural farming from chemical-based farming.”
