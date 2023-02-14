CM, Dy CM conduct aerial survey of proposed jungle safari in Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Haryana Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister conducted an aerial inspection of the area earmarked for the development of the world’s largest ‘Jungle Safari Park’ to be built on 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh district in the Aravalli mountain range in Haryana.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala also held a meeting with the officers of the district administration and Forest Department. They gave necessary directions regarding the marking of the areas and other works on the site earmarked for the proposed project.

Opinions and suggestions will be taken from world-class experts to make this jungle safari world-class.

Khattar said that on the one hand, the development of jungle safari in this area will help in preserving this mountain range and on the other, a large number of people from the national capital of Delhi and neighbouring areas will visit the safari, helping local people in getting ample employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has formulated Home Stay Policy to promote tourism in Haryana and provide more employment opportunities to the villagers. Under this, tourists would also get a chance to get acquainted with the local culture.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, and officials of the Forest Department were present on the occasion.