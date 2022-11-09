Haryana CM: EWS quota verdict will benefit economically weaker sections

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 8

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court of upholding the constitutional validity of a 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently said that the Apex Court has approved the acts formed by the state and Union governments on EWS quota.

Khattar starts ward-wise visits CM Khattar began a ward-wise visit programme and interacted with party workers and residents of the ward concerned. On the first day of the programme, he interacted with people of ward-12 and 3. He listened to their grievances and directed the authorities to resolve them.

“The State and the Union governments earlier enacted the act and now, the Supreme Court has authenticated it. The decision will prove beneficial for the EWS people,” said the CM while interacting with media persons at PWD Rest House on the second day of his visit to his constituency.

He listened to the grievances of the residents who came there. As many as 100 persons came there with their grievances and most were resolved on the spot. In response to an issue raised by the Principal of the Sainik School Kunjpura, the CM called the Chief Secretary to find out a solution. Khattar also assured the pensioners’ association to get their issue resolved.

In response to the media query regarding the strike of MBBS students due to bond policy, Khattar clarified that he had already made it clear that the government had brought this bond policy for the benefit of common people so that they could avail better health care facilities at government hospitals.

#karnal #manohar lal khattar #supreme court