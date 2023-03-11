CM exhorts women of self-help groups to use digital biz platform

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday exhorted women members of self-help groups (SHGs) to use the digital business platform “Flipkart” to sell their products across the country.

“There are 56,434 SHGs in the state and financial assistance of Rs 796 crore has been given to them. We have tied up with ‘Flipkart’ so as to ensure that the products of the SHGs can be sold digitally across the country and globe. It will increase their income and their products will also get international recognition,” said the CM while chairing a state-level “Samman Samaroh”, organised to mark International Women’s Day.

The CM announced to start more training centres like in Gharaunda to impart training to women members of the SHGs. Accompanied by Development and Panchayat Minister, Devender Singh Babli, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Kamlesh Dhanda, and others, Khattar appealed to the members of the SHGs to link all such women who had a family income of less than Rs 1 lakh with their groups to improve their economic condition.

He emphasised empowering women and said that they had ensured 50 per cent representation to women in panchayats and civic bodies elections. Besides, the representation of daughters in the police had been raised to 10 per cent from 6 per cent in 2014. A target had been set to increase this to 15 per cent in the coming years. Not only this, 33 per cent reservation would be given to women in the allotment of the ration depots.

The CM also praised people of the state for coming forward in saving the girlchild. “Haryana, once known for female foeticide, is now celebrating the birth of every girlchild. All this has become possible because of the Prime Minister’s unique “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign” which was started on January 22, 2015, from Panipat. Apart from the government, social organisations, khap panchayats, NGOs, education, women and child development and health departments have made tireless efforts to improve it to 923 girls after every 1000 boys from 871 girls in 2014,” he added.

He appealed to people to take a resolution to prevent violence against women and ensure giving them a safe and secure atmosphere. While highlighting the role of women in everyone’s life, he gave credit to his mother for his success. He said instead of celebrating International Women’s Day, this day should be celebrated as “Mahila Samman Diwas”.