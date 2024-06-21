CM exhorts workers to get ready for Round 2 of poll

Kaithal, June 20
Gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, CM Nayab Singh Saini exhorted BJP workers to work hard to bring the party to power for the third consecutive time. He asked them to reach out to people with government welfare policies.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini being honoured during a workers’ meeting in Kaithal on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO
Addressing a workers’ meeting here, Saini highlighted that the government had implemented numerous welfare schemes over the past nine and a half years. “Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of all schemes reach the people. All workers need to work towards this goal. Public welfare efforts and hard work of workers will bring the party back to power in Haryana,” the CM asserted.
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Centre had taken several steps, such as abrogation of Article 370, ban on triple talaq, and construction of Ram Temple. Various schemes had been introduced, directly benefiting people, he stated.
After the lifting of the model code of conduct, the state government had introduced the Happy Card scheme to facilitate the movement of poor families. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana had been launched to illuminate the homes of the poor, he said, adding that 100 sq yard plots had been provided to the poor, and in villages where land was unavailable, eligible people would receive Rs 1 lakh to purchase plots.
Also, camps were being organised at the district and sub-division levels to address public grievances related to family and property IDs etc, said Saini.
