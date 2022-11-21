Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expands scope of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken several public welfare initiatives in the past 8 years to realise the “Antyodaya” vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Working on this vision, tomorrow (November 21), the Chief Minister will give another present to the Antyodaya families as the scope of the Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has been expanded to include about 29 lakh families under this scheme. Under the scheme, the medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be given in government and private hospitals on the panel of Haryana Government.

Working on the vision that every person of Haryana gets the benefit of quality healthcare facilities, the government has been continuously strengthening and expanding the healthcare services in the state.

The Chief Minister believes that the work of 2021 census was delayed due to Covid crisis and the number of Antyodaya families has been increased in the past 10 years, therefore, the government has decided to consider the verified data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra to give benefits to those families whose name were not included in the 2011 census. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 1.24 crore people from about 28 lakh families of Haryana will get benefits.

In 2018, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government had announced Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, with the objective of providing health facilities to the needy and the underprivileged in the country. In the state, the benefits of this scheme are also being given to eligible beneficiaries as per the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) list. But the Chief Minister has increased the annual income limit of the BPL families from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.

According to the criteria of the Central Government, 15,51,798 families in Haryana are being covered under this scheme, but the Haryana Government has now increased the scope of the scheme under which about 1.24 crore people of about 28 lakh families of the state will get the benefit of this scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana will be marked as a historic day in the state.

Khattar will hold the initiative of expanding the needy beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana from Manesar in Gurugram. On this occasion, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and Cabinet Ministers will join it virtually and distribute golden cards to the Antyodaya families.

