CM flags off awareness drive against drugs

Hisar, December 4
Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated an awareness campaign against drugs, organised by social organization Sarv Kalyan Manch at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, here today.
Appreciating the organisation, the CM expressed his support for the manch’s efforts to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug abuse through the campaign. The CM emphasised that the yatra aims at educating society about the ill-effects of drug abuse and inspire individuals to adopt positive lifestyle changes.
The yatra will traverse various villages in the district, conducting interactive sessions with people about the adverse effects of drugs.
Naveen Kaushik, the coordinator of the manch, urged everyone to join hands with the organisation in making this campaign against drug addiction a success. He said the members of the organisation are actively involved in social welfare activities across ten districts of
the state.
