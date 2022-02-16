CM flying squad raids Sonepat MC office, takes away 707 files

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 15

Following the complaints regarding delay in various applications by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat officials, the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad on Tuesday raided the MC office here.

The officials of the CM Flying Squad collected details of long-pending files of property tax, no objection certificates (NOC) for property registration, approval for building plans and other services under the Citizen Charter set by the state government and also took away the records of around 707 files from various wings of the MC office. Out of the total 707 files, 220 were of NOC; 397 files were of property tax while 90 files have been found pending from the building plan branch of the MC, sources said. Besides, the CM Flying Squad team has also collected the records related to the alleged service tax scam in the sanitation contract which was being run by a private company Pooja Consulations company.

As per the sources, the CM Flying Squad was receiving the complaints against the MC officials for harassing the people by delaying their work/applications without reasons and the people didn’t get their work done within the set time frame under the Citizen Charter. Even some officials at the MC office were delaying the files for their interest by making objections to the files knowingly, the sources said.

Following regular complaints, a team of Inspector Satpal, Sahdev, Jaibhagwan and Sonepat In-charge Satyanarain on the directions of DSP Sandeep Malik raided the MC office here.

The team arrived at the MC office around 11am and spent over five hours at the office and scrutinised records pertaining to the issue of the NOC for property registration, property tax, no dues certificates, approval of building plans and other services.

The officials of the flying squad found around 707 files of the various wings of which some files were even found pending for the past two years. The officials also questioned the reasons for the delay in files from the officials concerned, the sources said.

Inspector Satpal, CM Flying Squad said 707 files have been taken into custody which were found pending for a long time. A probe into the matter has been initiated and a reply has been sought from the officials for delaying people’s work, he added. Dharmender Singh, Commissioner, MC, said, “The CM Flying Squad team came to MC office today and the team took away some records related to the sanitation contract and others. The team has not given any official details about the pending files, the Commissioner maintained.

90-year-old gets NOC on the spot

Inspector Satpal said 90-year-old retired Navy person Tara Chand Mor applied for the NOC for property registration in the MC office around one-and-a-half months ago and has been moving from one office to another to get the NOC since the day he applied. When the team asked about the delay, the officials removed all objections and issued him the NOC on the spot, the Inspector maintained.