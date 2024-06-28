CM flying team inspects Civil Hospital in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 27

A CM flying team inspected the ambulance control room of the Trauma Centre at the District Civil Hospital today and seized laser books. It also examined biometric and manual attendance registers of medical staff and other employees working under the NHM.

Led by DSP Krishan Kumar, the team, including inspectors Richpal Singh and Rajesh Kumar and ASI Sadhuram, spent nearly three hours at the hospital before submitting their report to senior officials.

The team gathered information related to entries of ambulances over the past year and reviewed the status of advanced life support, basic life support, and patient transport ambulances at the district headquarters. The district has 32 ambulances at its disposal.

During the inspection, three drivers were appointed for all ambulance services, ensuring fire systems, video cameras, and other equipment in ambulances were found in good condition. However, the team reported a lack of devices for recording biometric attendance for employees inside the vehicles.

