Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gets 'Champion of Change Award'

Chandigarh, October 2
The “Champion of Change” selection committee, headed by former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Justice KG Balakrishnan, presented the first “Champion of Change Haryana 2021 Award” to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today.
Other members of the selection committee included former Supreme Court Judge Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, advocate Nandan Kr Jha, media personality Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik and former ambassador Dayakar Ratakkonda.
On this occasion, Khattar announced that the progressive farmer who would make 10 farmers like himself would be honoured with the “Champion of Change Award” next year.
Twenty-five personalities of Haryana were honoured with the “Champion of Change Haryana 2021” award for excellent work in diverse fields. These included Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, paralympian Deepa Malik, Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, singer Richa Sharma, actor Yashpal Sharma, cricketer Virender Sehwag, wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, Kanwal Singh Chauhan, Sumit Antil, Nitu Ghanghas, Lt-Col Randeep Hundal, Dr Naveen Bhamri, Pradeep Mohanty, Rupesh Pandey, Sunil Bansal, Nauksham Chaudhary, Rahul Kale, Ritesh Rawal, Karnail Singh Cheema, Dr Gayathri Vasudevan, Mohammad Habib, Amit Kumar, Dr SV Anchan, Dr Vivek Ummat and Ashok Bharti.
