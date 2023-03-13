CM gives call for ushering in another agri revolution

Hisar, March 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the need of the hour is to usher in another agricultural revolution by developing new crop varieties and coming up with inventions for the promotion of agriculture in the state.

Addressing the gathering at the Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela here today, the CM said scientists and research institutes, including Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) and Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), should work together to conduct the research work.

“We are ready to give every possible encouragement and support to these universities for research work. The desired work will not only ensure reduction in agricultural cost, but also improve the quality of yield, which will play a pivotal role in increasing the income of the farmers,” said the CM.

“New experiments are being done to increase the income of the farmers. The government has formed the Export Promotion Council. An initiative will be taken to start cargo flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport so that fresh fruits and vegetables, grown by the state farmers, can be exported to Arab countries,” he said.

Khattar said the focus should be on improving the variety of seeds. Also, the Marketing Board should make proper arrangements for the marketing of the foodgrains, he said.

He said today the quality of foodgrains had been badly affected by the excessive use of chemicals and pesticides. “Adopting natural farming is the need of the hour and the state government is giving several types of subsidies to promote natural farming”, he said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh, a resident of Dhandheri village in Hisar district, won the bumper prize of a 55 HP tractor, worth Rs 8.5 lakh, while Jogiram, a resident of Fatehabad district, won a small tractor worth Rs 3.70 lakh. Ajit Singh, a resident of Deeg village in Faridabad district, won a super seeder worth Rs 2.25 lakh and Joginder Singh, a resident of Niyana village in Hisar district, won a power weeder worth Rs 1 lakh. — TNS