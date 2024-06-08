CM gives HAPPY cards to poor families

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 7

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today handed over HAPPY cards issued under the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana of the Haryana Department of Transport to beneficiaries at a state-level function organised at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium in Karnal city this evening. A HAPPY card — National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) — provides a facility of free travel up to 1,000 km every year to poor families in government buses.

Cong makes false promises: Saini The Chief Minister accused the Congress of misleading people with false promises. Saini referred to the statements of Congress leaders about giving Rs 8,500 per month to every woman. He said that the opposition party misled people by promising them such huge amounts. However, after the Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4, people approached the Congress leaders to fufil the promise but realised that the leaders had lied to them. They deceived the public and secured votes through false promises, alleged Saini. A first in the country:Chautala Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Friday resumed his ministerial duties after his defeat in the Hisar Lok Sabha elections. He handed over HAPPY cards to the beneficiaries of the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) at an event at the Sirsa bus stand.Ranjit Chautala claimed that Haryana was the first state in the country to implement such a scheme. — TNS

Similar events were held simultaneously across the state where state ministers, MLAs, government officials, beneficiaries and senior officials of AU Small Finance Bank participated.

An NCMC card enables seamless travel in public transport, making commuting more affordable and convenient for the beneficiaries. Additionally, the card can also be used for various digital payments, thus promoting financial inclusion among the Antyodaya families. “The NCMC cards have been given to the members of the families with annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh to provide the benefits of free travel up to 1,000 km in government buses. A total of 24 lakh families and 84 lakh beneficiaries across the state are eligible for the scheme,” said Saini while addressing the beneficiaries. He added, “This initiative will transform the lives of the beneficiaries by offering them the much-needed mobility support. It has been designed to improve the quality of life of Antyodaya families.”

So far, more than 1.11 lakh beneficiaries have availed of the scheme. The Chief Minister said that Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA for the third consecutive time today and under his leadership, the Haryana Government had been working to deliver the direct benefits of different schemes to the beneficiaries.

Saini said, “By implementing schemes like ‘Nal se Jal’ and ‘Ujjwala’, the Prime Minister has resolved the issues of every housewife. Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government is providing free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh,” He added that former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had increased the income limit for the Ayushman Bharat scheme from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh and launched the Chirayu Haryana scheme. The state government was also providing the highest old-age pension of Rs 3,000 per beneficiary, he claimed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Nayab Singh Saini